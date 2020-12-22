This $60 iHealth infrared thermometer is discounted down to just $24 right now

With flu season upon us (not to mention, COVID), having a digital infrared thermometer in your tool bag probably doesn’t hurt. And if you’re looking to finally buy one, Amazon has this option from iHealth down to just $24. It typically sells for $60.

The best thing about this thermometer is that you can measure their temperature without even touching them, allowing you to get a reading 1.18 inches away. This forehead thermometer is the perfect thermometer for babies, children, and adults. You don’t even need to touch it to the person’s forehead. Oh, and it even comes with batteries.

Getting this thermometer at $24 vs. the usual $60 is an absolute no-brainer. Whether you need it for yourself or someone you know, this is a great deal that shouldn’t be passed up. For more info, click the button below.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.