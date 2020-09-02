This air purifier can help get rid of nasty indoor air pollution at home, and right now it’s 26% off

Contrary to popular belief, the air circulating inside your home may be even more polluted compared to the air outside — even in the largest and most industrialized cities. The Environmental Protection Agency notes that since people spend approximately 90 percent of their time indoors, many face health risks due to prolonged exposure to indoor air pollutants.

To get rid of these pollutants, your best bet is to invest in air purifiers whose job is to eliminate airborne contaminants. The PURO²XYGEN P500 Air Purifier happens to fit the bill, as it has highly sensitive sensors that detect contaminants in the air and removes 99.98% of irritants such as pet dander, mold, dust, viruses, and bacteria. It also tackles smoke and controls foul odors ruminating indoors.

Rated 4.7 out of 5 stars on Amazon, it also features a 6-stage purification system that purifies any room of up to 550 square feet. It has a pre-filer that identifies and filters out volatile organic compounds, HEPA filtration that captures 99.97% of particles above 0.3 microns in size, activated carbon filtration that absorbs odors and chemical reactions, and three other filters that work to help you breathe better. As a bonus, it even has a soft LED night light that can add a touch of interior fashion to any room.

For a limited time, you can snag this air purifier on sale for only $170.

