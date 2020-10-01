This Aukey 20000mAh portable charger with a foldable stand is just $35 right now

I’ve been using this wireless portable charger from Aukey for the past couple of weeks and I have to say, I absolutely love this thing. And for the low price of $35, you can too.

For a limited time, and we’re talking extremely limited, Aukey is extending KnowTechie readers this 20000mAh portable charger with a foldable stand for just $35. It usually sells for $46.The deal is only good from October 1 through October 2 and you’ll have to enter code NY7UX3UI at checkout to see the discount.

So what exactly is this thing? Well, for starters, it’s a 20000 mAh portable battery charger. It supports wireless charging too. On top of supporting up to 10W wireless charging, the battery can deliver 18W fast charging with Power Delivery or Quick Charge 3 protocols. That’s a good thing. But the main takeaway is the size of that battery. With this much capacity, you won’t have to worry about charing this puppy for a few days.

This is a good deal and an amazing product. We’re always fans of the stuff Aukey puts out there. So we suggest jumping on this. Just remember, enter code NY7UX3UI to get the discount. Also, the clock is ticking too. You have until tomorrow to capitalize on this discount. Click the button below for more details.

