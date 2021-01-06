Connect with us

Deals

This Aukey smartphone car mount is discounted down to just $9

It normally sells for $16

aukey phone mount
Image: Amazon

If you’re tired of reaching for your smartphone while driving on the road (c’mon, you know this is you), the best thing you can do for yourself is picking up a smartphone car mount. And if you’re looking to make the jump to one, Aukey has a killer deal right now that gets this car mount down to just $8.83. It usually sells for $17.

Now, fair warning, this is one of those car mounts that attach to your car’s air vents. But rest assured, Aukey makes a ton of these, and they keep updating the product with stronger clips and support frames, so don’t fret, this puppy will stay in place – it’s not going anywhere.

At just $9, it’s totally worth the gamble. And judging from over 1,600 reviews, looks like you won’t be gambling much because the product has nearly a perfect review rating of 4.3 out of five stars. So yea, this seems to be the real deal. Click the button below for more information.

See at Amazon

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Related Topics
Comments

More in Deals