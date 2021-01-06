This Aukey smartphone car mount is discounted down to just $9

If you’re tired of reaching for your smartphone while driving on the road (c’mon, you know this is you), the best thing you can do for yourself is picking up a smartphone car mount. And if you’re looking to make the jump to one, Aukey has a killer deal right now that gets this car mount down to just $8.83. It usually sells for $17.

Now, fair warning, this is one of those car mounts that attach to your car’s air vents. But rest assured, Aukey makes a ton of these, and they keep updating the product with stronger clips and support frames, so don’t fret, this puppy will stay in place – it’s not going anywhere.

At just $9, it’s totally worth the gamble. And judging from over 1,600 reviews, looks like you won’t be gambling much because the product has nearly a perfect review rating of 4.3 out of five stars. So yea, this seems to be the real deal. Click the button below for more information.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.