This Bose Solo 5 soundbar usually costs $200, right now it’s down to just $99

If your TV’s current sound setup is a little weak these days, you absolutely need a soundbar in your life. And if you’re finally looking to make the jump to one, eBay is blowing out this refurbed Bose Solo 5 TV sound system for just $99. It usually sells for $200.

The Bose Solo 5 TV sound system is a one-piece soundbar that brings noticeably better sound to all your favorite TV programs. It’s engineered to help clearly reproduce everything from dialogue to details. And for even more clarity, its dialogue mode makes every word easier to hear. This soundbar is so versatile you can place it almost anywhere. And with Bluetooth connectivity, you can play your favorite music wirelessly through the speaker, too.

For $99, you really can’t go wrong with this. Sure, it’s a refurb, but you get the same warranty as if it were a new product, so you’re not gambling much away here. Either way, it’s up for the taking. We suggest jumping on this sooner than later as supplies may run out fast. Click the button below for more details.

