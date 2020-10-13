This Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Door Controller is down to just $17 for Prime Day

If you own a garage and find yourself always forgetting to close it, you absolutely need one of these Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Door Controllers in your life. Right now, it’s down to just $17 for Prime Day. It typically sells for $35.

The MYQ Smart Garage Hub by Chamberlain allows you to use your smartphone to open and close your garage door from anywhere. Feel more secure at home when you set times for your garage to close and receive alerts when the garage door opens and closes.

With the myQ garage, your smartphone, Wi-Fi, and any compatible garage door opener, you are connected and in control. myQ is compatible with most brands of garage door openers made after 1993, including Chamberlain, Craftsman, Lift Master, Stanley, and more.

For just $17 this is an absolute steal, folks. We wouldn’t think twice about jumping on this. With this being a Prime Day deal, the obvious kicker here is that you have to be an Amazon Prime member to score this deal. If you’re not a member, sign up for their free 30-day trial here and take advantage of this deal.

