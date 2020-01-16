This contact lens startup might just be the future of AR

You might think that Augmented Reality needs bulky glasses, but not if this startup has anything to do with it. Mojo has been stealthily working on AR-enabled contact lenses for the last five years, and just recently broke its silence to show off how far it’s come.

It’s still in the research and development phase, but this is the AR display to watch out for.

This contact lens puts an augmented reality display on your eyeball

Imagine having an overlay in your vision to show where objects are at night or the in-eye technology to improve the sight of those with low vision.

Now, what if that overlay could also show you directions, points of interest, the script for your big presentation? You’d want it, right? Now imagine all of that is packaged into a contact lens. The thing is, you don’t need to imagine it. That’s the Mojo Lens, and while a fully-featured lens with all the necessary sensors is still some time off, the tech to show the AR overlay is working right now.

The Mojo Lens puts Augmented Reality on your eyeball

Your central vision is kept clear, with notifications and app icons around your peripheral vision

Currently apps include things like Speech, which turns the contact lens into a teleprompter, or edge-detection overlays for night vision or low-vision aid

Mojo has the Breakthrough Device Designation from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which basically means they can fast-track development. The FDA still has the final word about market readiness

Now, the company needs to figure out how to stuff all the sensors needed into the tiny contact, and also figure out how to market it to the general public. The case for helping low-vision sufferers is easy, but for those who might just want access to visual notifications so they can be tethered to their smartphone at all times, the cost will be an issue. I mean, just look at how quickly Google Glass fizzled out.

