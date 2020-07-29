This dashcam that normally costs $80 is down to just $52

Dashcams can come in insanely clutch when you really need them. Whether you got into an accident and need to prove it wasn’t your fault or you need to fight a pricey speeding ticket, these things are absolute game-changers.

If you’re looking to finally make the jump to one, Amazon is blowing out this Vantrue N1 mini dashcam for just $52 with code NPRTR7BQ. It normally sells for $80. This device features everything you’d want from a dashcam. It can see at night, records in full 1080P, motion detection, loop recording, and a whole lot more. Be sure to check out the product details by clicking the button below.

Paying $50 for something that normally costs $80 is a pretty good deal. And if you ever come in a situation where this dashcam saves your butt from a bogus insurance claim or a hefty speeding ticket – you’ve already got your money’s worth out of this thing. Click the button below for more info.

