This deal scores you a 3-year NordVPN subscription at 70% off
There’s no shortage of VPNs on the market, but few can match the ratings that NordVPN brings to the table.
Online security is a hot topic right now, so consequently, anyone searching for a solid, dependable VPN is going to have a ton of options to sift through. Seriously, there’s a lot of options out there.
That said, if you’re looking for a VPN with extensive worldwide coverage and a top-shelf reputation, we highly recommend NordVPN.
NordVPN has over 3,500 servers across 61 countries, and is one of the highest-rated VPNs on the market, with top ratings from every major tech journal including PC Mag, CNET, PC World, and TechRadar.
It uses double-encryption, keeps zero logs of your browsing movements, and can secure all of your devices on any connection, including public Wi-Fi hotspots and cellular networks.
Ordinarily, a 3-year subscription would cost you $430.20, but right now you can take 70% off that price and get three years of protection from NordVPN for just $125.64.
