This early Black Friday deal knocks a MacBook Air down to just $679

If you have $679 lying around somewhere, Amazon is blowing out the 13-inch MacBook Air for just $679. It usually sells for $999, so yea, this is a considerable discount, to say the least.

We should point out that this model is a base MacBook Air. Which means you don’t get a Retina display with this. If you’re looking for that model, that will set you back $899 and up. But again, the base model will only set you back $679. Here are some of the key features:

1.8 GHz dual-core Intel Core i5 Processor

Intel HD Graphics 6000

Fast SSD Storage

8GB memory

Two USB 3 ports

Thunderbolt 2 port

Sdxc port

$679 for a base MacBook Air is a great deal and it’s something that should definitely be considered. Sure, it’s a big chunk of change, but hey, it’s better paying $679 vs. $999. If this is something on your holiday shopping list, we wouldn’t think twice about jumping on this.



