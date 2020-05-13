This filter on the OnePlus 8 Pro’s camera basically gives it X-ray vision

So, if you grew up reading comic books, you probably saw hundreds of adverts promising to sell you X-ray glasses that would let you look through your hands, your possessions, and your neighbor’s clothing. Those turned out to be a scam, with pinholes inside cardboard lenses, but the new OnePlus 8 Pro has a nifty camera trick that can see through some types of plastic.

Whaaat??? Yes, it’s true, and it’s all down to the 5MP color filter camera that OnePlus added into the quad-camera arrangement on the OnePlus 8 Pro. Usually, additional lenses that do color filtering or other effects such as monochrome are just used to add gimmicky tricks to the camera that nobody asked for but were added to differentiate in the crowded smartphone market.

This time, the camera lens added by OnePlus actually has a really cool superpower – seeing through some types of plastic. It can also see through drinks such as cola or wine, or see usually invisible infrared LEDs, like the ones in your TV remote control. The Photochrom mode is the one you need to look for inside the OnePlus 8 Pro’s camera app, and pretty soon you’ll be pointing it at everything in your home.

Check out the OnePlus 8 Pro’s amazing camera trick

OnePlus 8 Pro camera can make certain dark objects look transparent or even completely transparent (such as some liquids) pic.twitter.com/NufZ7FEmkT — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) May 13, 2020

Ever seen the inside of your Nintendo Switch Pro controller?

Works best with items that are already semi-transparent #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/ZRKA4LmBbH — Rich DeMuro (@richdemuro) May 13, 2020

Is it black or is it not? This is like that damn blue dress thing again, isn’t it?

This is black…

No, this is not black.

I SAID It's black so it is !

NO!

Well …#OnePlus8Pro #PhotochromeLens pic.twitter.com/7ztrZTBFa1 — MAX • VOAO.CO (@Odrilow) May 13, 2020

Or maybe you want to suck the color out of life…

OnePlus 8 Pro has a really good camera and the color lens is so much fun!!! #OnePlus8Pro @oneplus #nyc pic.twitter.com/mj4oNSoRzm — Mike Jabber (@Jabber_Tech1) May 6, 2020

And trees

Who needs to unscrew things to see what’s going on inside?

Here's a look at the "x-ray vision" properties of the OnePlus 8 Pro Photochrom filter pic.twitter.com/2bLDWRKJ2N — Rich DeMuro (@richdemuro) May 13, 2020

Oh, your jeans disappeared as well?

Maybe those Oculus controllers are just virtually there?

#OnePlus8Pro Color Filter camera can see through some plastic objects 😯 Here I tried Oculus Quest controllers pic.twitter.com/z9j4hlkioB — Ben Geskin (@BenGeskin) May 13, 2020

Wait, what’s going on with this lens?

Oh, the Amazon Fire TV cube is pretty empty inside, who knew? I wonder where they store all the shows…

I finally have an x-ray camera! Used the OnePlus 8 Pro photochrom filter to see inside my Amazon Fire TV cube. ht: @richdemuro who discovered this. pic.twitter.com/gFgEmg5d80 — Lance Ulanoff (@LanceUlanoff) May 13, 2020

And even smartphones aren’t immune to its all-seeing eye…

Whew OnePlus, you’ve got a winner on your hands here with the OnePlus 8 Pro. We might not be able to go out and take pictures with your newest phone, but that won’t stop us from pointing it at everything we own.

What do you think? Does this make you want a OnePlus 8 Pro? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

