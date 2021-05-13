This galaxy projector everyone on TikTok is going crazy for is down to just $26

We’re not sure if you have seen these or not, but they’re all over Instagram and TikTok. People are going crazy for these galaxy projectors, and if this is the sort of thing that piques your interest, Amazon has a killer option down to just $26 right now. It typically sells for $40. Just clip the $10 on-site coupon to get the discount.

So what does this puppy do? Well, as the name suggests, it projects a galaxy of stars onto your ceiling oand walls. It’s pretty neat, here’s a video of one in action. Pretty neat, right? The device features 10 colors, three different brightness levels, and it even comes with a remote control. There are even Bluetooth speakers baked into it.

Not bad for just $26, right? With a 4.5-star review average from 4,100+ customers, this seems like a solid purchase. If you plan on pulling the trigger, just be sure to click on the on-site coupon to get the discount. Click the button below for more information.

