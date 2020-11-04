This highly-rated robot vac usually costs $199. Right now, Amazon has it down to just $109

We get it. Robot vacuums can run a little high when it comes to price. Thankfully, times are a changin, and prices have become more affordable. Take this RoboGeek 23T robot vacuum, for example. It typically sells for $199, but right now, Amazon has it down to just $109 with code 8BSU9ZGO.

This robot vac gives essentially all the same features you would find on a $500 option. It can pick up anything you throw its way. It works with Alexa and Google Assistant. It automatically recharges itself. You can control it via a smartphone app and a whole lot more. For the full suite of features, be sure to check out the product page here.

For $109, this an absolutely solid deal that shouldn’t be passed up. If you’ve been in the market for one of these, but the price has always been holding you back, well, now is the time. The coupon code is valid until November 8, so be sure to jump on this before the code expires. For more details, click the button below.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.