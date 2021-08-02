This HyperX Cloud Flight gaming headset is discounted down to $99 right now

If it’s time for a new headset upgrade, do yourself a favor and check out this amazing deal Best Buy has up for grabs right now. For a limited time, they’re blowing these HyperX Cloud Flight headsets out the door for $99 each. They typically sell for $140. Amazon is currently offering the same price too.

Its 30 hours of battery life powers you through consecutive games, and the dynamic 50mm drivers deliver clear sound for added realism and immersion. In addition, this HyperX Cloud Flight wireless headset has padded ear cups for extended comfort during marathon gaming sessions.

Being able to scoop up this gaming headset for $99 vs. the usual $140 doesn’t involve too much thinking here. If a new gaming headset purchase is on the horizon, today is your day. Click the button below for more details.

