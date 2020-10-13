This HyperX Joy-Con charging station for Nintendo Switch is only $14.99 for Prime Day 2020

Do you have multiple pairs of Joy-Cons for your Nintendo Switch? Do you struggle to remember to charge them? This HyperX Joy-Con charging station should help alleviate those woes. Right now, it’s only $14.99 on Prime Day 2020, down from its usual $30 price tag.

The carousel allows you to charge up to two sets of Joy-Cons at one time, leaving your Nintendo Switch free to charge up a third pair. There’s a battery indicator on it, meaning you can see how much the controllers have been charged and it features a 2-meter long cable, which should have no problem reaching an outlet around your entertainment center.

Dead Joy-Cons are never fun, so if you have multiple sets in your household, this is a no-brainer.

The obvious kicker here is that you have to be an Amazon Prime member to score this deal. If you’re not a member, sign up for their free 30-day trial here and take advantage of this deal.

