This insanely affordable car gadget could protect you from insurance fraud

You never know when a car accident is going to happen and totally derail your life. Eventually, it’s going to happen. Even when it’s minor, and not your fault, it can be a huge pain to deal with. Beyond repairing your car or dealing with the emotional toll it takes on you, you also have to worry about dealing with the shady insurance companies. And if you don’t have a witness to corroborate what happened, you could be left with hefty financial consequences.

That’s why everyone should get a dash camera for their car like the Black Box 1080p Dash Cam. You can stick it directly on your windshield and because it’s tiny, it won’t obscure your field of vision. But just because it’s small doesn’t mean it’s not powerful – the Black Box records in 1080p whether you’re driving at night or in full sunlight. It captures a 120-degree angle view so it’ll document everything that happens to your car. Unlike many cameras, this dash cam even has a built-in microphone, making it more reliable than having an actual witness.

The Black Box 1080p Dash Cam usually retails for about $150, but readers can grab one in our shop today for just $30 – an 80% discount. That’s a killer discount.

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.