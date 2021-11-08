This iPhone dongle translates 40 different languages in real-time. Right now it’s down to $56

If you find yourself using your Google Translate a lot and tired of copy and pasting everything you want to say into the app, a real-time translator might be the thing you’re looking for. This Timekettle translator device is the perfect solution and right now it’s down to just $56 with promo code E4NKOENO.

This dongle plugs right into your iPhone and instantly translates 40 different languages in real-time. Just plug it in and let it do its magic. No more guessing what people around you are saying and no more having to copy and paste endless replies into a translation service. This does all the hard work for you.

Normally, these real-time translators are not cheap and most of the ones you find out there typically sell over $100, so being able to snag this at just $56 is a steal. Just be sure to enter promo code E4NKOENO at checkout to see the discount. Click the button below for more information.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.