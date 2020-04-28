This iPhone X/XS battery charging case is only $12 right now

If you’re the proud owner of an iPhone X or XS and looking for a new case along with a portable battery charger, well, you’re in luck because the fine folks over at EasyAcc is offering KnowTechie readers this charging case for just $12 with code 67CSQTEB. It usually sells for $28.

This case is equipped with a 5000mAH battery capacity, meaning you’ll get a full charge out of it if your phone runs out of juice. It supports wireless charging and features two inputs for charging. Not to mention, the case offers full protection to your iPhone in the event it’s dropped or scratched.

For $12, you really can’t go wrong with this deal. If you plan on pulling the trigger, just be sure to enter promo code 67CSQTEB to get the discount. We’re not sure how long this coupon code will be around for, so we suggest jumping on this sooner than later. Click the button below for more info.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.