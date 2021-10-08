This is the cheapest price ever for Apple’s 2020 iPad Air

Apple recently launched its 2021 iPad Mini this month at the cool price of $499. Sure, it’s a great tablet and all, but if you need something bigger and don’t mind a later model, Amazon currently has the 2020 iPad Air down to $489. This tablet typically sells for $599.

This iPad Air features thinner bezels around its display and a newly relocated Touch ID fingerprint sensor located on the power button, which is located on the top of the device. And not to mention, this model gets USB-C charging standard vs. the usual Lightning cable option.

You also get a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone along with Apple’s A14 Bionic chip. Additionally, you get to choose your color of choice, with options including Silver, Space Gray, Rose Gold, Green, and Sky Blue.

Comparing this to the 2021 iPad Mini, this model is bigger and you’re essentially getting the same thing wrapped up in an older model. If an iPad purchase has been on your radar, there’s no better time to jump on this deal. Click the button below for more information.

