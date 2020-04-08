This itty-bitty 6000mAh portable battery charger is down to just $7 right now

If you’re someone who constantly lets their smartphone battery die, you obviously need a backup plan. That’s where battery packs come into the picture. And if you don’t have one yet or just need to upgrade your current one, Amazon is blowing out this 6000mAh battery pack from EasyAcc for just $7.60 with code J2BKNKZH. It usually sells for $17.

These things can come in insanely clutch when you really need it. And it charges basically everything you throw its way. With a built-in Lightning cable, you’ll never have to worry about looking for a spare charging cable to charge your phone. And with 6000mAh of battery power, you can charge a smartphone twice before the depleting all of its battery. Not a bad deal for roughly $7.

If this sounds all good to you, score it today for just $7 with code J2BKNKZH. That’s the only way you’ll get the discount. The coupon code is set to expire on April 25th or until supplies run out. We wouldn’t hesitate to jump on this deal, and we suggest doing it sooner than later.

