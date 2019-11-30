Connect with us

Deals

This killer Black Friday deal scores you 50% off these AirPods alternatives

Why shell out hundreds for a pair of AirPods when you can get the PaMu Slide Bluetooth 5.0 In-Ear Headphones for just $79?

pamu bluetooth headphones airpods knowtechie
Image: KnowTechie

Level-up your commute, gym routine and errand schedule with a pair of wireless earbuds that boast high-quality audio, a comfortable fit, stylish design, and long battery life.

Listen to your favorite tunes, podcasts or stand-up specials on-the-go in style, comfort and with top-notch audio quality with the PaMu Slide Bluetooth 5.0 In-Ear Headphones. These earbuds are ergonomically designed to stay in your ears no matter how fast you run or hard you head-bang. Equipped with a Qualcomm QCC3020 chip and the most advanced Bluetooth 5.0 technology, these headphones give you powerful sound and extra bass.

Take advantage of the PaMu Slide’s up to 60-hour battery life included with an included charging case that doubles as a wireless phone charger. An IPX6 water-resistance allows you to rock out to whatever jams suit your mood no matter the weather or how much you sweat.

Why shell out hundreds for a pair of AirPods when you can get the PaMu Slide Bluetooth 5.0 In-Ear Headphones for just $99.99? Save an additional 20% by using the code BFSAVE20, lowering the price to just $79.99. Grab a pair for yourself, and everyone on your holiday gift list!

 

PaMu Slide Bluetooth 5.0 In-Ear Headphones with Wireless Charger (White) – $79.99 (BFSAVE20)

See Deal

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.

Related Topics

Hooking you up with the best deals on gadgets, gaming, technology and everything else under the sun.

Comments
Advertisement

More in Deals