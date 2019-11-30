Deals
This killer Black Friday deal scores you 50% off these AirPods alternatives
Why shell out hundreds for a pair of AirPods when you can get the PaMu Slide Bluetooth 5.0 In-Ear Headphones for just $79?
Level-up your commute, gym routine and errand schedule with a pair of wireless earbuds that boast high-quality audio, a comfortable fit, stylish design, and long battery life.
Listen to your favorite tunes, podcasts or stand-up specials on-the-go in style, comfort and with top-notch audio quality with the PaMu Slide Bluetooth 5.0 In-Ear Headphones. These earbuds are ergonomically designed to stay in your ears no matter how fast you run or hard you head-bang. Equipped with a Qualcomm QCC3020 chip and the most advanced Bluetooth 5.0 technology, these headphones give you powerful sound and extra bass.
Take advantage of the PaMu Slide’s up to 60-hour battery life included with an included charging case that doubles as a wireless phone charger. An IPX6 water-resistance allows you to rock out to whatever jams suit your mood no matter the weather or how much you sweat.
Why shell out hundreds for a pair of AirPods when you can get the PaMu Slide Bluetooth 5.0 In-Ear Headphones for just $99.99? Save an additional 20% by using the code BFSAVE20, lowering the price to just $79.99. Grab a pair for yourself, and everyone on your holiday gift list!
