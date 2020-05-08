This little $20 tool will limit your exposure to germ-filled surfaces

As we all know, continually washing our hands (especially after touching any surface) is extremely important these days. Germs can be lurking in some of the most unexpected places, making us want to use extra precautions to stay safe and healthy. Whether you’re going out to buy groceries, or you simply need to unlock your phone, the Safe Touch N Go: Contact-Less Keychain Tool is here to help make your life a little bit less stressful.

Constructed from sturdy aluminum alloy, this Safe Touch N Go Key resists up to 99% of bacteria found on everyday surfaces. It allows you to safely keep it with you without worrying about germs getting on your hands. The ergonomically designed tool is also compact and constructed to help you safely interact with any surfaces you may encounter daily.

This device allows you to open doors, press elevator/crosswalk buttons, touch digital screens, or type in your PIN at an ATM without ever having to touch anything. Features include a hook for opening doors, a flat stylus tip to use on electronic surfaces, a finger hole for a comfortable grip, and a keyring loop for easy access whenever you’re on the go.

With two keys included in the pack, you’ll be able to keep each one at different locations, have a backup, or give one to a family member or friend for contact-less access wherever they go. You can never be too safe, as these invisible enemies may be lurking anywhere.

While a pack of two Safe Touch N Go Key: Contact-Less Keychain Tools is typically valued at $59.95, you can purchase both today for just $19.99 (that’s 66% off). Ease your worries about touching germ-filled surfaces with this simple, yet mighty essential helper.

