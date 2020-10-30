This Logitech Webcam that normally costs $200 is down to just $140 right now

If you spend any time making videos to broadcast on YouTube or stream for other popular websites like Twitch, you know that having a good camera is crucial. Any lagging video or echoey microphones in a dimly lit room just aren’t going to cut in on these platforms.

Power your online video content with the Logitech C922x Pro Stream Webcam. The full 1080p HD camera is exactly what you need to for anyone streaming to Twitch or YouTube and you can get it now for $139.99 — marked down 30% from originally priced $199.

The Logitech C922x works with Open Broadcasting Software XSplit Broadcaster. It’s full HD lens records 1080p videos at 30 frames per second and is also capable of shooting 720p resolution at 60 frames per second. The premium autofocus adjusts to various lighting conditions so you can record seamlessly without worrying about the glare of multiple monitors in front of you or even a dimly lit bedroom, giving you a professional quality webcam for all your streaming needs.

Whether for fun or professional use, the C922x webcam provides clear video and crisp sound, on sale now for $139.99The Logitech C922x for $139.99 also features two integrated omnidirectional microphones with noise reduction technology that picks up sounds from every direction, making your video sound clear and crisp without any background sound effects.

Breaking into online streaming doesn’t have to be so challenging and the Logitech C922x paired with the free, six-month Xsplit license that Logitech is currently offering is a sure fire way to be successful. So whether you use your webcam for fun or in a more professional setting, you can record, edit, broadcast, and game with ease with the Logitech C922x Pro Stream Webcam, now for only $139.99.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.