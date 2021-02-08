This mini projector normally costs $150. Right now it’s down to just $79

If you’re looking to dip your toes into the world of projectors, stop what you’re doing and check out this option from Dser. Right now, it’s down to just $79 with code BYADKEVA. That’s a 47% discount, it typically sells for $150.

So what does this puppy have to offer? The projector projection size varies from 30” to 160”. The video projector provides clear, realistic, and realistic reproduction of detail with 1280x720P native resolution. The movie projector also built-in 2x 3w speaker to produce excellent sound quality. It works with just about any device too. This includes laptops, HDMI, USB, and a whole lot more.

For a full list of product features, be sure to check out the Amazon page here. Just keep in mind, to get the discount, enter code BYADKEVA at checkout to see the savings. The coupon code will expire Feburary 11. Don’t miss out.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.