This Photoshop alternative is down to just $20 right now
We’re big fans of Pixlr here at KnowTechie.
Don’t have the money for Photoshop? Take advantage of the 79% discount on Pixlr’s photo editing service. Starting July 21, access is only $19.99 for one year.
Pixlr is a flexible web-based photo editing application for beginners and professionals alike. One of the highlights is the intuitive layout, which is easy for even the most inexperienced editors to operate.
Imagine, for instance, that you could remove the entire background from a portrait or selfie in seconds and replace it with something more exciting. Additionally, you’ll have access to filters, effects, overlays, icons, stickers, decorative texts, and more. There are also social media templates, so your photo can be adapted to YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, etc.
The browser-based Pixlr lets you edit photos from your web browser. For those who need assistance, there are plenty of video tutorials available.
You can get a Pixlr Premium subscription for only $19.99 for a limited time. Normally, it’s $95 for a year. Click the button below for more information.
