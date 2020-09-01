This portable jump starter battery pack is all yours for just $48

Alright, we all know how much of a pain in the ass it can be to ask someone to borrow their jumper cables. In most cases, people don’t have one, or they’re in a rush and quite honestly don’t want to help. Hey, it happens, but if you were more prepared, this would never happen.

This is where a portable jump starter comes into the mix, and right now, Amazon has a sweet deal on this monster of an option for just $48 with code FHR3ICJQ and clicking the on-site coupon. This puppy typically sells for $80.

On top of a car/truck jump starter, you’re also getting an 18,000mAh power bank. That alone is worth the $48, but mainly, the peace of mind of never having to ask someone for a jumper cable is definitely worth the price of admission. Just be sure to enter code FHR3ICJQ at checkout to see the discount. Click the button below for more details.

Bonus Deal: If you need a portable tire inflator to go along with your purchase, here’s a really good option from Tacklife for just $22 with code GIG4W5QP. It typically sells for $30.

