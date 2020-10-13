This Prime Day deal gets you a Ring Video Doorbell and Echo Dot for just $70

If you’ve been meaning to pick up the all-new Ring Video Doorbell anytime in the near future, drop what you’re doing right now and take advantage of this deal. During Amazon Prime Day, you can get this Ring Video Doorbell along with an Echo Dot for just $70. This bundle would normally cost $150 on any other regular day.

See, hear, and speak with visitors from anywhere with the new and improved Ring Video Doorbell. Customize your motion zone settings to focus only on important areas, and then receive real-time notifications on your phone or tablet when there’s movement at your door. With infrared night vision and live view capabilities, you can check in on what matters anytime from the free Ring app. Ring Video Doorbell lets you stay conveniently connected to home no matter where you are.

For $70, this bundle is an absolute steal. The obvious kicker here is that you have to be an Amazon Prime member to score this deal. If you’re not a member, sign up for their free 30-day trial here and take advantage of this deal.

