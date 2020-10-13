This Prime Day deal scores you an Echo Dot and an Amazon Smart Plug for just $24

If you need an excuse to pick up a new Echo Dot, Amazon Prime Day brings the price down to just $24. And on top of that, you’ll get a brand-new Amazon Smart Plug to go along with your order. If you were to buy this all at the full sticker price, this would cost you $75.

With a new speaker and design, the Echo Dot is a voice-controlled smart speaker with Alexa, perfect for any room. Just ask for music, news, information, and more. You can also call almost anyone and control compatible smart home devices with your voice. This is just the tip of the iceberg. To see all the features this puppy is capable of, click here.