This Prime Day deal scores you an Echo Dot and an Amazon Smart Plug for just $24
Don’t miss out, this deal is only available for Prime Day
If you need an excuse to pick up a new Echo Dot, Amazon Prime Day brings the price down to just $24. And on top of that, you’ll get a brand-new Amazon Smart Plug to go along with your order. If you were to buy this all at the full sticker price, this would cost you $75.
With a new speaker and design, the Echo Dot is a voice-controlled smart speaker with Alexa, perfect for any room. Just ask for music, news, information, and more. You can also call almost anyone and control compatible smart home devices with your voice. This is just the tip of the iceberg. To see all the features this puppy is capable of, click here.
Amazon Smart Plug lets you voice control your lights, fans, coffee makers, and more. All you need is an Alexa-enabled device like Echo, Fire TV, Fire tablet, Sonos One, or even just the Alexa app on your phone. And with multiple Amazon Smart Plugs, you can control multiple outlets.
The obvious kicker here is that you have to be an Amazon Prime member to score this deal. If you’re not a member, sign up for their free 30-day trial here and take advantage of this deal.
Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.