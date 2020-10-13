This Razer Naga Trinity gaming mouse is only $59 for Prime Day (normally $99)

Is your gaming mouse starting to show its age? Have you been hesitant to drop some cash on a new one? Well, now you have no excuse, as this Razer Naga Trinity gaming mouse is 40% off for Prime Day 2020. You can snag this for $59 right now, 40% off its usual $99 price tag.

This gaming mouse takes it to the next level, with a 16,000 DPI optical sensor, Chroma RGB lighting, and most importantly, an interchangeable side plate that can adapt to the games you are currently playing. That means you can go from playing your favorite MMO that might require more buttons, to playing the latest Call of Duty, with a quick change of the side plate.

Those side buttons are also programmable, meaning you can have them serving duty as all sorts of actions in your favorite PC games.

The obvious kicker here is that you have to be an Amazon Prime member to score this deal. If you’re not a member, sign up for their free 30-day trial here and take advantage of this deal.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.