This robot vacuum that usually costs $220 is down to just $109
Don’t go poor buying one of these from the bigger names.
If you’re looking to dip your toes into the wonderful and convenient world of robot vacuums but don’t want to go poor getting one, this Dser app-controlled robot vacuum is down to just $109 with code DSERVACUUM. It usually sells for $220.
So what makes this robot vac worth buying? For starters, you can control it with an app and even bark orders to it using Amazon Alexa. But on top of that, you get a spot cleaning mode, fall detection (so it doesn’t fall down the stairs), a giant battery that also tells the robot to recharge itself, and incredible suction power. Not bad for just $109, right?
Honestly, the best reason we can give you to buy this robot vac is that it’s just $109. You could easily spend over $500 on a similar unit with pretty much all the same features, but when you can get the same thing for $109, the choice is pretty obvious. Click the button below for more details.
