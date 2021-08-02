This app uses your webcam to help correct your posture by monitoring if you slouch

Sitting down for long periods of time can be pretty bad for your back. Luckily, there’s a desktop app that makes sure you’re posture stays correct while you are sitting down at your computer. Zen is an all-new app that uses your computer’s camera to help keep you in check during long hours in front of your computer screen.

Speaking from personal experience, maintaining solid posture while you’re sitting down for long periods of time can make a huge difference in how your body feels. Coming from a job that kept me moving constantly to one that requires me to sit at my computer for long periods of time caused me to become more conscious about my posture during the workday.

Zen is looking to eliminate all of that thinking, by providing users persistent feedback regarding their posture habits. The app uses your webcam to determine the proper sitting position and give you real-time updates when you begin to slouch.

In a Product Hunt forum post, Zen co-founder David James detailed Zen’s performance and highlighted a few of the app’s features.

The app lets users know when they’re slouching and also gives advice about how often you should get up and move around. It does all of this without recording any data, so your privacy is safe in Zen’s hands.

The app is still very new, and Zen is currently offering a discounted deal to users who sign up for the app. Anyone who signs up will get a free 7-day trial to the app as soon as they sign up. The app will then cost $3.99 per month or $23.99 for a year subscription for a limited time. Head on over to the company’s website to get signed up for your free trial.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: