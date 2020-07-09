This slick little wireless gaming keyboard is down to an unbelievable $35 right now

Gaming keyboards are all the rage right now, and if you’re looking to make the jump to one, Amazon has this killer little wireless gaming keyboard down to just $35. No promo code needed. It usually sells for $70.

Other than the killer price point, what makes this keyboard so special? Well, for starters, it’s waterproof and completely wireless. Meaning you can spill whatever you throw its way without it crapping the bed. And uh, no wires. That’s a major selling point right there. But if you’re all about that RGB life, the KLIM Chroma Wireless is equipped with tri-colored backlighting in three distinct zones. So yea, colors for days.

Honestly, this is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to features, so we highly suggest clicking on the button below to get the rest of the product details because there’s so much more this puppy has to offer.

Listen, being able to score this for $35 vs. the usual $70 is a no-brainer. We’re guessing these are going to sell out fast, so we suggest smashing that buy button sooner than later to get your spot in line. For more details, click the button below.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.