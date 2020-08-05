Deals
This super-fast wall charger is down to just $13 right now
This wall charger offers blazing fast charging speeds to iPhones and Android phones as well as the Nintendo Switch.
If you hate waiting ages for your smartphone to charge to 100%, you absolutely need one of these fast-charging bricks in your life. Right now, you can score this extremely popular Aukey wall charger for just $13. It normally sells for $22. Just click on the on-site coupon to get the discount. No promo code needed. Yup, it’s that easy.
Designed to work with most popular USB-powered devices including USB-C laptops, tablets, iPhones, Android phones, wireless speakers & headphones, wearables, and photography gear. It fast charges the iPhone 8 and later to 50% in just 30 minutes, and use the same Power Delivery adapter to recharge a Type-C equipped MacBook 12″ at full speed.
While it may look simple on the outside, under the hood this charger has a lot to offer. Mainly, it charges your devices a whole lot quicker. Give it a try today for just $13. Click the button below for more details.
