This TCL 55-inch 4K Ultra UHD Smart TV normally costs $600 – right now it’s down to just $320

That’s almost half off the normal asking price.

If your current TV is looking a bit outdated these days or you simply need to upgrade to a new one, eBay is running a killer deal on this TCL 55-inch 4K UHD Roku smart TV for just $320. It normally sells for $600, so that’s about a 46% discount which is insane.

With this TV you get all the bells and whistles. That means 4K ultra HD resolution, HDR technology, a Roku that’s built into the TV, plus a whole lot more. Again, you’re getting this all for just $320. For the full product details, be sure to click the button above by clicking the button at the bottom of this post.

Listen, paying $320 for a TV that normally costs $600 is kind of a no-brainer. Sure, it’s a lot of scratch up front, but this is by far the lowest price you’ll find for this TV, so take that with a grain of salt. For more details, click the button below.

