This top-rated vacuum that usually costs $300 is down to $160 right now

With more time spent at home, chances are there is a lot more cleaning to be done indoors. The JASHEN V16 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is a great contender for leaving your hardwood floors and carpet spotless. Best yet, it is now price-dropped at 46% off.

Boasting a high rating of 4.6/5 stars on Amazon and hundreds of rave reviews, this popular model seems to live up to the hype, leaving no dust particle behind. Designed with a powerful 350W digital brushless motor with powerful suction, the JASHEN V16 picks up messes of all sizes. Its cordless construction will enable you to take it into any room and clean hard to reach nooks and crannies. A filter system with four stages also allows for the ultimate pick up and containment of even the smallest ounce of dirt, hair, or spills.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A bright smart LED screen will alert you when the time comes to charge the battery, and when you need to clean out the filter. With up to 40 minutes of power per charge, JASHEN V16s 2,500mAh battery can be recharged quickly on its power base (that comes complete with a wall holder). And, with a motor with minimal noise optimization, you can quietly vacuum at any time, day or night. You can even use it as a pet brush and catch shedding hair before it gets the chance to hit the floor or couch.

Regularly priced at $300, the JASHEN V16 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner has been price-dropped to only $159.99 — no coupon code needed. Transform the way you clean up messes on your floor and carpet and leave your home spotless with this easy-to-use, highly effective power vacuum.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.