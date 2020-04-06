This USB wall outlet features a nifty night light – right now they’re just $12 each

If your current wall outlets are looking a bit outdated these days, switching them over to USB outlets is the way to go. And if you’re looking to make the jump, Amazon has a pretty sweet deal that gets you this Aukey USB wall outlet for just $12 each with code 8EM2AYJ3. They normally sell for $26 each.

What we really like about this wall outlet is the convenient nightlight baked right into it. The light automatically glows with soft yellow light from dusk to dawn (or whenever the light sensor detects low ambient light). On top of that, you get two USB ports, along with two AC outlets. Pretty standard stuff.

The fact that you can get these outlets for just $12 vs. the usual $26 is an absolute no-brainer. You won’t find it any cheaper than that. Just be sure if you plan on scooping these up to use promo code 8EM2AYJ3 to get the discount. Click the button below for more info.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.