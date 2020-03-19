Alright, we all know how much of a pain in the ass it can be to ask someone to borrow their jumper cables. In most cases, people don’t have one, or they’re in a rush and quite honestly don’t want to help. Hey, it happens, but if you were more prepared, this would never happen.

This is where a portable jump starter comes into the mix, and right now Amazon has a sweet deal on this one going for just $65. It normally sells for $100.The best part? It’s capable of jump-starting both a truck and a car. To get the deal, all you have to do is enter promo code IN9OHZ2S at checkout.

Paying $65 for a portable car jump-starter is an absolute no-brainer. Eventually, you’re going to end up in a situation where you’re going to need one. Why not score one on the cheap? The coupon code expires March 31 so be sure to scoop this up before the code expires. Click the button below for more info.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.