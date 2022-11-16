TikTok is down for a ton of people right now (updated)

UPDATE 11/16/2022 11:25AM ET: TikTok has restored services. You can find the original report below.

If you were trying to ignore work or school this morning and watch TikTok, we have bad news. The video app is down for a ton of people right now.

According to Downdetector, 3,856 people have reported outages. It’s unclear if it is location or device-specific at this time.

Many users are reporting that they are having issues loading up the app and issues with videos continually buffering.

One Downdetector user notes, “I was in the middle of going live and now no connection.” Many users are saying they are receiving a “no internet connection” prompt.

Me running to twitter because tiktok is down again #tiktokdown pic.twitter.com/zTA8mPzKOh — ♡ dani ♡ (@daninicholson20) November 16, 2022

