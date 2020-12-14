Top 10 virtual YouTubers you should probably be watching

If you want to get YouTube views, you need to know what users like to watch. For example, the most popular channels on the platform are within the gaming niche. For this reason, there is a huge number of active channels that try to attract users interested in watching gaming content, like gameplay videos. In addition to this, there are other niches that are just as popular, like fashion, traveling, and cooking.

A new up-and-coming category of YouTubers that seem to gain a lot of attention is none other than the virtual YouTuber, or VTubers. These channels can focus on different niches, even though they have one basic thing in common.

The creators are all A.I. or virtual animated characters. This means that the users watch vlogs, reaction videos, and gameplays, shot by these animated characters. The trend started a few years ago and it is still on the rise, especially in countries like Japan. Therefore, if you want to get more views on YouTube, you should consider creating an animated character for yourself.

Kizuna AI is the first virtual YouTuber. She made her debut on the platform in December 2016, and she is still dominating this unique niche. At the moment, she has surpassed the 2.87 million subscribers and her videos have gathered more than 349 million views.

In addition to this channel, Kizuna AI has also a gaming channel under the title “A.I.Games”, which also has 1.53 million subscribers. On her main channel, Kizuna AI posts mostly vlogs, song covers, and various reactions. On her gaming channel, she plays various games with entertaining results as her reactions are quite unique.

Another popular virtual YouTuber with a large following is Kaguya Luna. The channel manages to get YouTube views with entertaining videos that feature the stunning avatar. Right now, the channel has earned 990 thousand subscribers, while it has 106 million video views in total. On this channel, you will find vlogs, songs, dances, and cute content. All of these videos can get more views on YouTube as many gamers like this type of content.

One more virtual YouTuber that you must follow to understand this original niche is none other than Kiryu Coco. At the moment, Coco Ch., which is the name of her channel, has 823 thousand subscribers and a total of 76 million video views.

Unlike the previous two virtual YouTubers, Kiryu Coco focuses on the gaming niche. Indicatively, she plays Minecraft and Among Us that are some of the games to get more views on YouTube. Moreover, she frequently live-streams on YouTube and Twitch and then uploads replays of the streams, along with the live chat.

Mirai Akari is one more virtual YouTuber that has managed to gain a lot of attention and get YouTube views. Namely, her channel, Mirai Akari Project, has 716 thousand subscribers, while her videos have gathered more than 70 million views.

This VTuber is mostly vlogging, talking, and acting in a cute manner. Moreover, you can also find songs and some gaming videos. All of her videos are fun and easy to watch, and for this reason, they managed to gather a lot of users.

Another unique virtual YouTuber with a large following on the platform is Siro that aims to become a popular idol. Her channel seems to be going the right way as it has 700 thousand subscribers and her videos have gathered 113 million views. Even though Siro follows the footsteps of the most popular VTubers, her videos manage to get more views on YouTube when she posts gaming content. For this, you can watch her play various games of different genres.

Nekomiya Hinata is a virtual YouTuber that debuted on the platform in February 2018. Since then, Hinata Channel, which is the name of her official channel, has gathered 549 thousand subscribers, with videos that have more than 47 million views in total. This is also another VTuber that focuses mainly on the gaming niche. The videos of Nekomiya Hinata get YouTube views because she is exceptionally great at FPS and shooter games. In addition to these, she also tries other games, like Surgeon Simulator.

Moemi Yumeno and Yomemi Moemo are two twin Japanese virtual YouTubers that are very popular. Yomemi has the role of the virtual girlfriend AI, while Moemi is the Android girl. The two of them, have the channel “Moemi & Yomemi Channel”, which has 482 thousand subscribers.

All of their content has gathered more than 67 million video views in total. On the channel, you will find various types of content, like vlogs, pranks, and even some gameplay videos. If you follow their example, you can get YouTube views that will surprise you.

Projekt Melody is one of the newest virtual YouTubers. She first appeared on Twitter in July 2019 and she has started streaming on Twitch since early 2020. Her YouTube channel was established in July 2019, along with her Twitter account. Since then, it has gathered 410 thousand subscribers, while her videos have more than 9 million video views. Her content focuses mainly on gaming.

Fuji Aoi is one more virtual YouTuber from Japan. She debuted on the platform in December 2017 and she has managed to become extremely popular. Aoi has even achieved to sign a contract with the music label Universal Music Japan. On the channel, you can watch the music videos that the VTuber has released. In addition to these, you will also find vlogs and some gaming content that can get more views on YouTube.

The last VTuber on the list is none other than Azuma Lim. This is another YouTuber that debuted on Twitter in October 2017, while her YouTube channel was established in February 2018. Since then, she has a large following of 196 thousand subscribers.

All of these virtual YouTubers have managed to gather a large following and surpass many real creators. If you are thinking of implementing A.I. into your channel, then you can probably get YouTube views that will help your channel grow fast.

