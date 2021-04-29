Top 3 best productivity-boosting applications

Don’t we all wish to do more in the little time that we have? Fortunately, today, when the technology is stapled into our hands, using multiple productivity applications is only getting easier. However, before we get to, let us understand what productivity apps stand for. Here are some points that can help you comprehend the meaning.

Productivity apps can help you save time. It eliminates the extra steps that are required to perform the routine task. These apps have the potential to help you be on multiple platforms and keep the apps all synced together. The apps must make it easy for you to better and manage your tasks in one way or the other.

Here is a quick list of some of the best applications that can help you better your productivity. Let us get started and address them one by one.

Are you struggling to perform your tasks or finding it hard to keep up with the deadlines? Try the Todoist application. It can come in handy for you. It is a task management app that streamlines the complex and complicated list of things and makes them more manageable. Using the application, you can stay on top of all your tasks and not forget any one of them.

‘Todoist application comes with a simple interface. It is super easy to navigate, and you can conveniently set your project goals with the app,’ shares Jia, an educator who offers engineering assignment help services.

Regardless of how big your to-do list is, you have to manage your tasks and do them all well. So, the task management feature of the application can come in handy for you. Its feature-rich interface helps manage the tasks effortlessly. The application also has a reporting feature. With the app, you can keep a tab on your progress. Furthermore, the application also has a reporting feature that can help you keep a tab on your progress. More so, its reporting feature gives you an option to display the comprehensive report for every project.

Lastly, Todoist helps you prioritize the tasks. Finding it hard to manage multiple projects in one go? Todoist application can do it for you. The app lets you prioritize tasks that have a tight deadline. This helps you get all the work done in the time that you have.

Evernote is the perfect notebook application for all your needs. On the app, you can write the ideas and further format them with rich text. The app has a checklist for quick reminders and a to-list list for all the important notes you should remember. On Evernote, you can drag the files and save the same. You can even utilize the built-in camera tool of the app. It will help you keep a tab on the receipts, forms, tickets, and more. All you have to do is scan your documents and keep them safe on the app. You can keep everything organized with tags and notebooks. This will help you develop a custom productivity system. You can depend on the search tool, which recognizes the text within the scans or the photos.

Using the Web Clipper of the application, you can clip the recipes, articles, and online sources inside the notebook. You can also employ Evernote’s mobile apps’ camera tools to extract the data from the business cards.

One of the most valuable features of the Evernote application is that you can convert the paper notes into the digital notes and simultaneously tag the notes with their location,’ comments Tron, an educator who offers marketing assignment help services.

This is a useful feature as it helps you retrace the steps and thoughts. The app is available for free. However, in the free version, you get a space for 60 MB uploads in a month. On the other hand, the premium version gives you storage space for 10 GB uploads. More so, the paid version allows text search in PDFs, offline notebooks, business card scanning tools, and 10GB uploads.

IFTTT or “if this, then that” is another one of the most prevalent productivity applications. It is a mobile app and a website that can help you build custom automation between devices and online services.

‘IFTTT app is quite similar to the Apple Shortcuts, but as it has been around longer, and works for a lot more apps than the ones on the Apple iPhone. Hence, it is easily the better app compared to the Apple’s version of it,’ states Das, an online calculus tutor.

How to make the most of the app? Let us understand with an example.

For instance, you can start a sequence – ‘If there is anyone’s birthday saved in my Google calendar, then send me a reminder with the name of the person.’ Or ‘If someone tags me on Instagram, then save that picture on Dropbox.’

If you delegate the smaller tasks to IFTTT, you have greater energy for the more significant tasks. Overall, the app helps you stay more productive.

So, these are the three best productivity-boosting apps that you can have on your phone. Have more such app suggestions? Let us know in the comments below.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: