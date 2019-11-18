Top 3 writing tips that reanimate your Instagram

Instagram is one of the most used social media platforms nowadays. Wanting to reanimate your page is smart, especially if you’ve found a way to attract an audience to follow your Instagram posts.

If your goal is to move people to action through an Instagram post, you need to learn how to create appealing content that communicates your marketing ideas clearly. That being said, here are the best ways to use Instagram described through the top Instagram tips.

Decide on Your Strategy

An Instagram caption serves to share the message as presented in a video or a photo, but in a short and concise manner that complements the focus of this platform – multimedia. This is why your first step should always be determining what you want to convey with your content.

For example, if your post is about a sale or a contest, your caption should fill in the details. If this is not told in the photo itself, the content should tell people what the post is about, how they can participate, and what’s the date and time of the event.

If your post serves to promote your business’ activities or a new product, you need an entirely different approach. Your goal, in this case, is to tell people what you’re presenting them with, how it can impact them, and how they can benefit from what you’re offering.

Seeing how this is more of a visual platform, adding a lot of text to your actual photo will annoy the audience instead of capturing their attention. That’s why there are many ways to add text to a post without filling your actual image with details. The image or video serves to capture the audience’s attention, while the caption is where they go to get more details about it once they’re interested.

Learn What Kind of Content Instagrammers Expect of You

Many people think that, in order to create good content for social media, you need to learn how to write better. Writing skills can help, but writing for the Instagram platform requires a very different approach from, say, writing a research paper. For example, if you check this teenage pregnancy essay, you’ll find that it’s created by a highly eloquent writer. But, this type of content isn’t usually used on Instagram. It simply doesn’t share the message in a way that’s expected on behalf of Instagram users.

Every good writer and marketer will tell you this – your content writing must be tweaked to fit the platform you’re posting it on. In terms of Instagram, you can’t go overboard and publish a blog post instead of a caption. For this platform, the best writing tips I can give you is to aim to entice the readers by writing as little as possible.

To make the content more fitting for the Instagram platform and basically, easier to read, divide it into paragraphs. Writing a quality caption is very important, but if the content is too long, your audience will simply skip it and scroll to see other posts from other Instagrammers.

The nature of Instagram is fast. That’s why stories show for a given amount of time and you’re given the option to keep scrolling to see everything even when you’re in a hurry. That’s why you need to create content that’s easy to read, concise, and doesn’t take too much time.

Include a CTA

The fact that you can’t write everything you want in a single Instagram post doesn’t mean that you shouldn’t share your full message with your audience. If you’ve gotten their attention with the post and the caption, you can always give them a chance to read more by giving them a CTA.

A CTA is a very effective way to make people take action after seeing your posts. After you’ve done a great job with getting their attention and informing them through your content, it’s time to add a good CTA to prompt them to take some action.

Ideally, your CTA should tell the audience how to navigate through your Instagram profile, get to your website, or access the product or service you are marketing. It can lead them to a blog post, a freebie, a video, a purchase, or even a download.

Conclusion

Instagram content is equally as important as the image or the video you’ve chosen to publish. Not many acknowledge its importance, but if you want to be a successful Instagrammer whose marketing efforts pay off, you need to improve your Instagram writing skills and with it. These three tips should help you do exactly that.

Editor’s Note: Joshua Robinson is a marketing expert who works predominantly on social media marketing. His job is to help small businesses and brands grow through the use of social media platforms. In his articles, you’ll read about his projects and learn some tips for better social media marketing.

