Top 6 sport-related apps for iOS

There is very little that can compete with the thrill of watching live sports, however, the ability to access up-to-date stats, team news, scores and highlights at the touch of a button must surely come a close second.

The invention of the smartphone has enabled sports enthusiasts to keep across the latest developments and follow the progress of their favorite teams and franchises. There is an abundance of sports-related apps which can be downloaded on iOS devices and with so many options to choose from, we’ve somehow managed to narrow down this sizeable list and pick out six of the best.

When it comes to live match updates, there are plenty of free apps which provide a fast and efficient service. However, with over 30 sports covered and more than 6000 competitions listed on the app, FlashScore is easily one of the most comprehensive sporting databases currently available.

The interface is extremely user-friendly and the design is simple and unfussy. It is easy to navigate between leagues and events with in-depth statistical previews now available on various top-level competitions such as the Premier League, NFL and ATP tennis tournaments.

It is completely free to download and is quick and easy to install.

BoyleSports Betting App

Sports betting is extremely popular and it is now easier than ever before to place a wager whilst on the move. As Ireland’s largest operator, BoyleSports has produced an app which gives their customers the chance to browse the latest odds and markets at the touch of a button.

A BoyleSports app review and list of key features, shows that this extremely polished product offers players the chance to access 24/7 live in-play betting as well as take advantage of the extremely generous VIP Lounge and Extra Rewards program.

User experience is vitally important and BoyleSports certainly delivers when it comes to accessibility and functionality. The app boasts a clear and uncluttered layout, making it extremely straightforward to add and remove selections from the betslip. Fast withdrawals are also one of the standout features of this excellent betting app and they have successfully managed to deliver when it comes to producing an exciting, speedy and reliable IOS product.

ESPN is one of the most trusted names in the business and their IOS app truly delivers when it comes to sports content. With a wide range of news, views, analysis and score updates, fans can keep across their favourite leagues and competitions by simply downloading and installing this excellent product.

This app allows users to customize their news feeds and it is extremely simple to navigate between the different sections of the site. For a small additional charge, it is also possible to stream live sports through the app.

User experience is incredibly important and the ESPN app has been designed with a busy sports fan in mind. It is incredibly straightforward to operate and with a wealth of content being added on a daily basis, it is the best way to keep across the latest sporting developments.

SofaScore provides a relatively similar service to a number of rival apps, however, there are several features which help it to stand out from the crowd.

As well as providing up-to-the-minute statistical breakdowns of all major sporting events, SofaScore also features live momentum charts which can be extremely helpful to both punters and fans. Live goals can also be enjoyed courtesy of clips which have been embedded from Youtube and Daily Motion. This is one of many recent developments which has helped this app to become a firm fan favourite.

Thisisanfield.com’s review of SofaScore has likened this app to Ceefax, however, it is much quicker and slicker than the archaic television text service. With frequent updates and improvements, this hugely exciting and easy-to-use app is likely to be even quicker and much smarter over the next twelve months.

The Athletic is one of the newest names on the market and they promise to deliver ‘unrivalled sports coverage across every team’. With a collection of high-profile writers who have access to some of sports’ greatest names, they certainly deliver on this promise.

Although there is a subscription cost involved, users will not be flooded with advertisements, and will be able to benefit from a tailor made product which delivers regular cutting-edge and unique content straight to their Smartphone or Tablet.

The in-depth coverage encompasses several different sports and competitions with the Premier League, NFL and NBA all covered, however, subscribers can also dip into college football and EFL as well as detailed reaction to worldwide events such as the World Cup and the Olympics.

Podcasts have also recently been added to the app and although it may have been a little slow initially, the speed and usability of this IOS app has improved significantly since its launch in 2019.

