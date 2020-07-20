How to track a cell phone location for free with the number of the cell phone

Phone location tracking is a very useful thing that everyone can implement in their day to day life. In fact, a quick search will show you thousands of apps in your phone’s App Store that are particularly designed for phone location tracking.

However, when the need is to track a cell phone location discreetly, those apps will not do the job. For example, when parents want to monitor their child’s location, they would not want their child to know.

This is what this article is all about- ways to track a cell phone location without the phone user’s knowledge. Countless people use it as a way of making sure that their children, partner, spouse, and other loved ones are safe. If you have someone you care about, you should read this article very carefully.

Part 1: Track A Cell Phone Location by Number with Spyic

When it comes to cell phone tracking, there are countless apps in your phone’s Play Store or App Store. However, I think you know as well as me that these apps will not do you any good.

For one thing, these apps cannot track a cell phone without the cell phone owner knowing about it. Secondly, these apps are not really that good and do not give you any other useful feature besides phone tracking.

Therefore, here is the best way of phone tracking when there is a loved one you want to protect. You can type in your phone number and find the location immediately.

1.1 Spyic- The Ninja Way of Cell Phone Tracking

Spyic is a phone tracking solution that works for both- Android and iOS devices. Spyic keeps an eye on the target phone’s location 24×7, so there is nothing to worry about on your end.

Spyic can show you the best way to track a cell phone location without them knowing, which is why millions of users all over the world are using Spyic. These users not only include protective parents, but also spouses and even employers who want to know their employees’ location during work hours.

1.2 How Spyic Location Tracker Works ‘Without Them Knowing’

When you are using Spyic, you do not have to worry about the target user finding out that you are tracking their location. This is because of the stealth mode that Spyic has included in its app design. Here is how it works:

Tracking iPhone Location Secretly:

When you are tracking an iPhone location with Spyic, the target user never finds out about it. This is because Spyic is capable of tracking an iPhone without touching it.

All iPhones have the iCloud backup feature in them. Due to this feature, the data of an iPhone gets synced to the iCloud server. Spyic makes use of this data backup to extract their location and then forwards this location to you on your Spyic dashboard.

Therefore, all you need to do in order to track an iPhone secretly is the iCloud credentials of the device.

Tracking Android Phone Location Secretly:

When you are tracking an Android phone, you need to install the tracking app on the phone itself. This might make you think that you will get caught tracking the app. However, that is not the case, as you will understand after learning about Spyic’s Android app design.

Spyic’s Android app is less than 2 MB in size and it installs in a matter of seconds. Once the app is installed, the app icon will vanish from their phone’s menu.

The app runs in the background without triggering any notification. It does not even consume any battery as well.

And if you ever feel the need to uninstall this app, you can do it remotely from the Spyic’s dashboard, which opens in any web browser that you use.

Therefore, after the first time phone access, you never need to touch the target phone ever again.

Quiet cool, isn’t it? Now you know how Spyic works, let me walk you through the steps to track a phone location secretly using Spyic.

1.3 How to Track A Cell Phone Location by Number

In order to track a phone location, it just takes three simple steps. Follow these steps to track an Android phone or iPhone location without them knowing:

Step 1: Register for a Spyic account and get a subscription plan based on the phone you wish to track- iPhone or Android phone.

Step 2: a.) In the case of iPhones, verify the iCloud credentials of the device that you wish to track.

b.) In case of Android phones, download and install the Spyic’s Android app on the phone that you wish to track.

Step 3: Click on ‘Start’ and you are ready to monitor the target device.

Once you click on the ‘Start’ button, you will be taken to your dashboard. You can find all the Spyic’s features here, in an easy-to-use manner.

Now you know how cool Spyic is, let me tell you a couple of other alternatives as well. After all, what good is life without options?

Part 2:Track A Cell Phone Location for Free

If you want to track a cell phone location, there is another good choice just as good as Spyic, and it is called Spyier.

Spyier is a secret cell phone tracker for both Android phones and iPhones. With Spyier, you can have any phone’s location on your screen within a matter of a couple of minutes.

Spyier is compatible with any phone that you might be using, as it supports most versions of Android and iOS devices.

You can monitor not just phones but even tablets by using Spyier. In case you face any issue while using it, there is a user support team that assists you round the clock to solve your issues.

Part 3: How to Find Someone’s Location Using Their Cell Phone Number

Minspy is yet another way to track a cell phone location without the user’s knowledge. It is newer than the apps we read about so far, yet it has managed to attract quite a crowd.

Minspy offers a lot of premium features for you to protect your loved ones. No matter what is your experience in using any such apps, you will find using Minspy a walk in the park.

Once you spend five minutes setting up Minspy, you can use it at any time instantly. Further, Minspy tracks the target user even when you are busy, making the job a lot easier for you.

Wrapping Up

Now you know about all the cool ways to track a cell phone location remotely, the choice of which app you want to use is entirely up to you. You could go ahead with a normal play store app, but it is not going to do you any good as we both know.

The best way forward is to use an app that I suggested above. You can even review these apps yourself and see the whole lot of good it is going to do for you.

