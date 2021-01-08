Trump’s Twitter suspension is over and it comes with the promise of a smooth transition

In case you missed it, Donald Trump was suspended from Twitter yesterday during the US Capitol riots. Now, he’s back, and with it comes a video of him promising a smooth transition of power to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

Trump is no stranger to controversy on the platform, with many of his tweets flagged for misinformation around COVID-19 and the election. It came to a head yesterday after he called domestic terrorists “very special.”

That video was removed from Twitter and with it a 12-hour suspension. Now, he’s back, with a level-headed statement, one that should have been made weeks, if not months, ago.

It didn’t take long for Trump to go back to his typical tweets, however, with another follow-up filled with Caps Lock about “AMERICA FIRST” and “MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN.”

Oh, also, he confirms that he will not be attending the Inauguration on January 20. But no real surprises there.

