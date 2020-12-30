Google search results on mobile now point people towards videos on TikTok and Instagram

Short-form videos have definitely been a buzzword associated with 2020. From TikTok’s rise (and government spotlight) to clones from YouTube and Instagram, everyone seems to be watching these types of videos somewhere.

Now, Google seems to be picking up on that, with some users reporting mobile search results that feature short-form videos from places like TikTok and Instagram.

We were able to replicate it ourselves, but only on certain search results. For example, “dance moves” surprisingly didn’t offer any, but “oddly satisfying” did. These aren’t always featured at the top either, we found them farther down in search, past more traditional query results.

They are presented on a standard rotating carousel and will take you to the appropriate app. For example, clicking on a TikTok video will attempt to open the TikTok app, allowing you to interact with the video.

So, yeah, that’s pretty much it. That’s the news. Google searches on mobile will now sometimes point you to short-form videos from TikTok and Instagram’s Reels.

