You can now order Burger King directly from a Google search result

I don’t know why this is a thing or if anyone will end up using it, but you can now order Burger King directly from a simple Google search result. The order can be placed for either pickup or delivery at any of its 5,000 Burger King restaurants across the US. Users can order directly from a search result, Google Maps, or Google Pay.

Ordering from Google is pretty straight forward too. Search “Burger King” in Google Search and open up Google Maps to find a nearby restaurant. From here, pick a restaurant and tap on “order delivery.” You’ll be sent to a page with Burger King’s menu where you can add items to your order. Once you’ve selected your items, head on over to checkout, and you’re good to go.

Naturally, Burger King is offering up special promotions when ordering through Google. For example, if you place an order of $10 or more, the company will give you 20% cashback on your next purchase, which is redeemable when you place the order again on Google. Hey, it’s better than nothing.

Will people actually use this? Who knows. But seeing that Google is the most visited website in the world, I’m sure there are people out there who are willing to give it a try. I mean, if it’s easier to use this than ordering it via Door Dash or Uber Eats, who knows, they may be onto something here.

