Twitter is down for tons of people right now (updated)

UPDATE 8/9/2022 3:24 PM ET: Twitter is now working on both mobile and desktop again. The company said it made an internal systems change that didn’t go as planned. The original story follows below.

Twitter is having a moment, and the service is reportedly down for tons of people right now.

According to Downdetector, there has been 31,542 user reports that the social media platform is down as of 2:20 PM EST. In our testing, it looks like the problems are affecting both Twitter.com and the mobile app.

The issues seem pretty extensive, with many users not being able to open up the platform at all.

Screenshot: Downdetector

The Twitter API status page currently doesn’t show any issues on the company’s end, so exactly what’s causing the outage is unclear.

In the meantime, people have taken to the Downdetector comment section as their new social platform.

It’s full of colorful comments, with one user writing, “twitter is dead we’re finally free.” Another shares the same sentiment, writing, “the world just got happier all of a sudden.”

Twitter seems to be aware of the issue and recently shared that it’s working on a fix. “Twitter may not be loading for some of you –– we’re working on a fix to get you back to your timelines ASAP,” the company wrote in a tweet.

Twitter may not be loading for some of you –– we're working on a fix to get you back to your timelines ASAP. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) August 9, 2022

Twitter followed up with another tweet roughly an hour later, claiming to have fixed the issue.

“We fixed it,” the company wrote in a tweet. “We made an internal systems change that didn’t go as planned and have rolled it back. Twitter should now be loading as expected. Sorry about that!”

We fixed it! We made an internal systems change that didn't go as planned and have rolled it back. Twitter should now be loading as expected. Sorry about that! — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) August 9, 2022

The outage was pretty significant, so it’s good to see Twitter taking care of this issue as quickly as possible. We’ll continue to update this post with any additional information.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: