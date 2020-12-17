News
Twitter is rolling back that lame retweet feature
Thank goodness.
If you’ve been on Twitter in recent weeks, you’ve probably noticed that retweets function a bit differently now. Instead of just being able to retweet and keep it moving, a new box prompted you to add your thoughts.
You could still just bypass that part, but the company was hoping it would encourage more thoughtful conversation and retweets. Well, turns out that it really didn’t.
According to Twitter, 45% of retweeted tweets only had one-word affirmations and 70% had less than 25 words.
While there was an increase in the number of quote retweets, the company also noted that, overall, retweets and quote retweets were down 20%.
Now, if you head over to the website, you’ll see that retweets have returned to normal. Thank goodness.
So yeah, there you have it, Twitter tried out a new retweet feature, it didn’t go as planned, so now the old way is back.
