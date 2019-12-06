Twitter Retweets is your next must-follow Twitter account

To find good things on Twitter, you typically have to wade through a bunch of political posts, bad hot takes, and gems like this. It can be exhausting, but luckily there are meme accounts and things of that nature to help break up all the terribleness.

Now, Twitter is getting in on the action with the Twitter Retweets account. This account is free of politics and other terrible things and focuses on highlighting some of the funny things users have tweets across the years. It’s a nice reprieve from what Twitter has (mostly) become.

Here are some of our favorite retweets from the Twitter Retweets account

The account is still pretty new, but there are already some real gems here.

This one hits a bit too close to home

it just hit me that 5 years ago i was in high school and they were asking "where do you see yourself in 5 years" and i want you all to know i was very wrong — allison (@StarksAllison) November 20, 2019

Love that relevant meme content

if she’s your girl then why did she text me “Hey! I’m so glad you reached out. I’m actually at capacity / helping someone else who’s in crisis / dealing with some personal stuff right now, and I don’t think I can hold appropriate space for you. Could we connect [later date or ti — lIllIe (@lillievukin) November 20, 2019

This one isn’t funny, but it is cute (I’m so lonely omg)

hey soulmate, there are 7 billion smiles and yours is my favorite. — hey soulmate. (@smilesoulmates) December 2, 2019

Don’t call me out like this

Just stop for a moment and ask if that em dash couldn’t be a period. — Lauren Kane (@lelizabethkane) November 18, 2019

I think we can all agree with this

the guy that named sperm whales isn’t allowed to name things anymore — whalefact (@awhalefact) November 17, 2019

This changes everything 🤯 🤯

Me: do you think he called himself T.S. Eliot so nobody would notice that T. Eliot is toilet backwards? Librarian: stop talking — Dropped Micandycane (@rebrafsim) November 27, 2019

Seriously, if you need a break from your timeline, this is a solid, curated account worth following.

Plan on checking the Twitter Retweets account out? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

