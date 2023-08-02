Twitter X CEO changes username; trolls immediately snag it

The hits just keep coming for X, the company formerly known as Twitter. In recent months, Elon Musk named Linda Yaccarino as the company’s new CEO.

She seems just as intelligent and capable as Elon himself. However, she decided to change her long-time username on the platform and asked the public what she should choose. She had the account @lindayaccs.

In the end, she went with @lindayaX as a play on the words of her old username and new position. What she didn’t take into account, somehow, is that someone was going to snag that username the second it was available.

The internet, and especially Twitter, is a silly place

And snag it, they did. Some relatively non-malicious trolls grabbed the username and have been having a field day with it.

In order to keep compliant with Twitter/X rules, they immediately put the word “PARODY” in multiple places. Linda’s new parody title is “Future Chief Executive Officer of XVideos Parody Official.” But, the X is the Unicode version to match the actual logo of the site.

Then, the troll(s) pro]ceeded to make hilarious posts. “Hello fellow Reptilians!” adorns one of the few posts.

The link in the bio now points to the porn site xvideos.com. Yes, it’s NSFW if you click on it. It’s a porn site.

Parody Linda even offered a poll to start the joke. “Let’s revert back to Twitter! Who’s with me?” with two options of “Yes” and “Yes.”

It’s highly likely that this account could be confiscated at any point. But it isn’t actually breaking any of X’s rules.

It’s a parody account under the parody account rules. It’s not the account owner’s fault that the username was available and left unlocked when Yaccarino changed her username.

This is such a small misstep for Musk and his new X brand that it barely makes the radar. But, it follows a much longer string of missteps across the past several months. We will keep you posted as news unfolds.

And to answer Parody Linda’s poll question: Yes, we do think that it should revert back to Twitter.

